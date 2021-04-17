Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
60718568_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom nearly breaks Tom Seaver record in Mets win - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 37s

DeGrom was one strikeout shy of Tom Seaver's MLB record streak and the offense finally came through.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Daddy

Jacob deGrom And Edwin Diaz Combine For 17 Strikeouts In Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

To start the game, Jacob deGrom didn’t have his best stuff. In fact, he was “only” hitting 96 on the gun. Naturally, he was phenomenal. Starting with a strikeout of Josh Fuentes i…

Amazin' Avenue
60718539_thumbnail

Final score: Mets 4, Rockies 3—Villar and Lindor save the day

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

Jacob deGrom was typically brilliant and the Mets found some late inning magic to steal a win.

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 2 - 4/17/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11m

    Game Two of today's double header.   Mets (6-3) @ Rockies (3-11) COL:  German Marquez  (#48, 26, RHP...

USA Today
60718152_thumbnail

Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record

by: AP USA Today 22m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching the...

Sports Illustrated
60717912_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Strikes Out Nine Straight, One Shy of Tom Seaver's Record

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 34m

deGrom came one strikeout shy of tying MLB's all-time record, set by fellow Mets great Tom Seaver in 1970.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
The Score
60717897_thumbnail

DeGrom records 9 straight strikeouts, narrowly misses Seaver's record

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 34m

The deGrominator came oh so close to finally catching Tom Terrific.New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out nine consecutive Colorado Rockies batters on Saturday, a run that left him one shy of fellow Mets icon Tom Seaver's longstanding major-league

Film Room
60717882_thumbnail

Lindor's go-ahead RBI single | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 35m

Lindor's go-ahead RBI single

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets