Mets' Jacob deGrom flirts with history in comeback win over Rockies - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 3m
The Mets were nearly 0-3 when deGrom starts, despite his 0.45 ERA, but they stormed back late
Mets rally in sixth and seventh to hand Jacob deGrom a victory over Rockies | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2m
DENVER — It took a little while, but the Mets finally scored for Jacob deGrom on Saturday. A game-winning rally in the seventh inning — the final frame of regulation — lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win aga
Mets’ deGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row, 1 Shy Of Seaver’s Record
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4m
DeGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row.
Jacob deGrom nearly breaks Tom Seaver record in Mets win - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
DeGrom was one strikeout shy of Tom Seaver's MLB record streak and the offense finally came through.
Jacob deGrom And Edwin Diaz Combine For 17 Strikeouts In Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8m
To start the game, Jacob deGrom didn’t have his best stuff. In fact, he was “only” hitting 96 on the gun. Naturally, he was phenomenal. Starting with a strikeout of Josh Fuentes i…
Final score: Mets 4, Rockies 3—Villar and Lindor save the day
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Jacob deGrom was typically brilliant and the Mets found some late inning magic to steal a win.
Gameday: Mets @ Rockies Game 2 - 4/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 16m
Game Two of today's double header. Mets (6-3) @ Rockies (3-11) COL: German Marquez (#48, 26, RHP...
Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record
by: AP — USA Today 27m
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching the...
Is anything on the Mets busting Jacob deGrom's chops about setting a new career-high in strikeouts with 15? "James [McCann] said something, but no, no one's really said anything" 😂TV / Radio Network
Is Jacob deGrom game to pitch the nightcap? "I'll pass on that one," he said. "It's probably going to get pretty chilly out there."Beat Writer / Columnist
"I didn't know how many I had in a row" Jacob deGrom says he wasn't aware of Tom Seaver's record of 10 consecutive strikeouts:TV / Radio Network
-
RT @SInow: Jacob deGrom was lights out yet again 🔥 https://t.co/1qFrwlVU1gNewspaper / Magazine
-
Jacob deGrom was lights out yet again 🔥 https://t.co/1qFrwlVU1gTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets rally in sixth and seventh to hand Jacob deGrom a victory over Rockies | @timbhealey https://t.co/dydfjbEMgjBlogger / Podcaster
