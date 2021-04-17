New York Mets
Jacob deGrom throws 14 K’s in Mets 4-3 win over Rockies
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 3m
The New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, behind an outstanding performance from Jacob deGrom. The Mets Ace struck out 14 Rockies batters in the win. Pete Alsono hit his second home run of the season.
Mets vs. Rockies Highlights | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4m
Jacob DeGrom tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and Francisco Lindor drove a go-ahead single to lead the Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader
DeGrom strikes out 9 in row, 14 in all, in win
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
Jacob deGrom fell one strikeout shy of matching Tom Seaver's major league record of 10 in a row in Saturday's win over the Rockies.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom strikes out 14, gets first win of 2021
by: Associated Press — USA Today 9m
Jacob deGrom picked up his first win of 2021 as he struck out nine straight batters - one shy of matching Tom Seaver's MLB record - and 14 overall.
Jacob deGrom Fans Nine in a Row as Mets Beat Rockies
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 14m
The Mets’ ace fell one short of Tom Seaver’s major league record. The Yankees dropped to an A.L.-worst record of 5-9.
Video Story: Mets, Rockies meet in G2 of DH
by: N/A — MLB: Rockies 17m
Mets @ Rockies Apr. 17, 2021
DeGrom K's 14, Mets reward him with late-game rally in GM 1 of DH
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 46m
For the 2nd straight start, Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters but found himself trailing going to the 7th inning. Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor deliv...
Mets Flip Script as Offense Sparks Late Comeback to Secure Win for DeGrom
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 52m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was masterful in game one of the Amazins' doubleheader with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.DeGrom went six innings, allowing no earned runs (three total) and m
