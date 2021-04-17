Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
Mets ace Jacob deGrom strikes out 14, gets first win of 2021

by: Associated Press USA Today 52s

Jacob deGrom picked up his first win of 2021 as he struck out nine straight batters - one shy of matching Tom Seaver's MLB record - and 14 overall.

The New York Times
Jacob deGrom Fans Nine in a Row as Mets Beat Rockies

by: The Associated Press NY Times 7m

The Mets’ ace fell one short of Tom Seaver’s major league record. The Yankees dropped to an A.L.-worst record of 5-9.

Colorado Rockies
Video Story: Mets, Rockies meet in G2 of DH

by: N/A MLB: Rockies 9m

Mets @ Rockies Apr. 17, 2021

SNY Mets

DeGrom K's 14, Mets reward him with late-game rally in GM 1 of DH

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 38m

For the 2nd straight start, Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters but found himself trailing going to the 7th inning. Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor deliv...

Mets Merized
Mets Flip Script as Offense Sparks Late Comeback to Secure Win for DeGrom

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 45m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was masterful in game one of the Amazins' doubleheader with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.DeGrom went six innings, allowing no earned runs (three total) and m

The Apple

Mets Bats Finally Show Up For Jake, Beat Rox in Opener

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 47m

We like this. We are now having a good time.

Newsday
Molina homers twice to lead Cardinals past Phillies 9-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 51m

(AP) -- Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered in the St. Louis Cardinals' 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Satur

Film Room
deGrom's scorching strikeouts | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 52m

Statcast measures the velocity of three strikeouts from Jacob deGrom in his start against the Rockies

