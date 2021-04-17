New York Mets
Mets ace Jacob deGrom strikes out 14, gets first win of 2021
by: Associated Press — USA Today 52s
Jacob deGrom picked up his first win of 2021 as he struck out nine straight batters - one shy of matching Tom Seaver's MLB record - and 14 overall.
Jacob deGrom Fans Nine in a Row as Mets Beat Rockies
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 7m
The Mets’ ace fell one short of Tom Seaver’s major league record. The Yankees dropped to an A.L.-worst record of 5-9.
Video Story: Mets, Rockies meet in G2 of DH
by: N/A — MLB: Rockies 9m
Mets @ Rockies Apr. 17, 2021
DeGrom K's 14, Mets reward him with late-game rally in GM 1 of DH
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 38m
For the 2nd straight start, Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters but found himself trailing going to the 7th inning. Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor deliv...
Mets Flip Script as Offense Sparks Late Comeback to Secure Win for DeGrom
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 45m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was masterful in game one of the Amazins' doubleheader with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.DeGrom went six innings, allowing no earned runs (three total) and m
Mets Bats Finally Show Up For Jake, Beat Rox in Opener
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 47m
We like this. We are now having a good time.
deGrom's scorching strikeouts | 04/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Statcast measures the velocity of three strikeouts from Jacob deGrom in his start against the Rockies
.@JeffMcNeil805 plates a pair! #LGMOfficial Team Account
McNeil doubled. Two runs scored. Mets now trail 3-2 in 4th. #ComebackTV / Radio Network
RT @NickClams: Pete Alonso RISP fail 11Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
🚨 JEFF McNEIL DELIVERS AND THE METS ARE WITHIN 1 🚨TV / Radio Network
-
Mets fans have had an awfully strong showing today at Coors Field. They have been almost as loud as Rockies fans, including a "Let's go Mets" chants just now after Jeff McNeil's two-run double. Rockies 3, Mets 2, top 4Beat Writer / Columnist
