New York Mets

Newsday
Alfaro helps Marlins rally in 9th, 10th to beat Giants 7-6 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 7m

(AP) -- Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Saturday night.San Franc

MLB: Mets.com
Mets' 4-game win streak ends in DH finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Eventually, all streaks must end. The Mets’ four-game winning streak, which was snapped with a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in Game 2 of Saturday’s seven-inning doubleheader at Coors Field, may seem modest. It was nonetheless their longest since 2019,...

Mets Junkies
Mets Postgame Predictions Review: Mets vs Rockies Doubleheader Game 1 4/17/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 9m

PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Rockies 1 Mets Player of the Game Jacob deGrom Rockies Player of the Game CJ Cron Mets First Hit of the Game Pete Alonso Rockies First Hit of the Game Raimel Tapia How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...

Mets Daddy

Mets No Fuego In Second Half Of Doubleheader

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 10m

After a big comeback to get Jacob deGrom a victory in the first half of the doubleheader, the Mets couldn’t replicate the feat to get Joey Lucchesi off the hook. With that, their four game wi…

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Rockies 7, Mets 2 — Trouble with the Churve

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

The Mets followed up a comeback win in the first game with a dud in game two, splitting the doubleheader in Colorado.

Sporting News
Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz strike out almost everyone in Mets-Rockies Game 1

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 57m

All but two of the final 19 outs the Mets recorded in Game 1 on Saturday were by strikeout.

ESPN
DeGrom strikes out 9 in row, 14 in all, in win

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 1h

Jacob deGrom fell one strikeout shy of matching Tom Seaver's major league record of 10 in a row in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Fox Sports
Jacob deGrom throws 14 K’s in Mets 4-3 win over Rockies

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

The New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, behind an outstanding performance from Jacob deGrom. The Mets Ace struck out 14 Rockies batters in the win. Pete Alsono hit his second home run of the season.

