Mets' 4-game win streak ends in DH finale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
Eventually, all streaks must end. The Mets’ four-game winning streak, which was snapped with a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in Game 2 of Saturday’s seven-inning doubleheader at Coors Field, may seem modest. It was nonetheless their longest since 2019,...
Alfaro helps Marlins rally in 9th, 10th to beat Giants 7-6 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7m
(AP) -- Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Saturday night.San Franc
Mets Postgame Predictions Review: Mets vs Rockies Doubleheader Game 1 4/17/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 9m
PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Rockies 1 Mets Player of the Game Jacob deGrom Rockies Player of the Game CJ Cron Mets First Hit of the Game Pete Alonso Rockies First Hit of the Game Raimel Tapia How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...
Mets No Fuego In Second Half Of Doubleheader
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 10m
After a big comeback to get Jacob deGrom a victory in the first half of the doubleheader, the Mets couldn’t replicate the feat to get Joey Lucchesi off the hook. With that, their four game wi…
Final score: Rockies 7, Mets 2 — Trouble with the Churve
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
The Mets followed up a comeback win in the first game with a dud in game two, splitting the doubleheader in Colorado.
Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz strike out almost everyone in Mets-Rockies Game 1
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 58m
All but two of the final 19 outs the Mets recorded in Game 1 on Saturday were by strikeout.
DeGrom strikes out 9 in row, 14 in all, in win
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 1h
Jacob deGrom fell one strikeout shy of matching Tom Seaver's major league record of 10 in a row in Saturday's win over the Rockies.
Jacob deGrom throws 14 K’s in Mets 4-3 win over Rockies
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
The New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, behind an outstanding performance from Jacob deGrom. The Mets Ace struck out 14 Rockies batters in the win. Pete Alsono hit his second home run of the season.
Mets split the doubleheader: https://t.co/l7WhPLMNSkBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Yankees fall to Rays again, dropping record to American League-worst 5-9; @MikeLupica @Sarah_IsabelVee; Mets rally in 7th to get Jacob deGrom his first win as they split doubleheader with Rockies --https://t.co/bF7aFlKTOJ -https://t.co/lP6zid3wM3 https://t.co/XIi4zbnrDONewspaper / Magazine
Mets Come Down from Rocky Mountain High in Nightcap Loss @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎https://t.co/jvDWfHH8AHBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheAppleNYM: Mets Come Down from Rocky Mountain High in Nightcap Loss 🍎https://t.co/wvz2YOCa9NBeat Writer / Columnist
Francisco Lindor is enjoying playing behind Jacob deGrom: "He's a great pitcher and I'm looking forward to being his teammate for the upcoming years"TV / Radio Network
