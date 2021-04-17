Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Bats Run Cold, Winning Streak Snapped at Four Games

by: Aaron Valentino Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Mets did not sweep their second doubleheader of the year as they fall to the Colorado Rockies by a score of 7-2, snapping their winning streak at four games. A flurry of season pitchi

Doug Flynn: Former Mets Gold Glove Second Baseman (1977-1981)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1m

Robert Douglas Flynn was born on April 18, 1951 in Lexington, Kentucky. Doug’s dad had played in the Brooklyn Dodger organization in the l...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets' 4-game win streak ends in DH finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

Eventually, all streaks must end. The Mets’ four-game winning streak, which was snapped with a 7-2 loss to the Rockies in Game 2 of Saturday’s seven-inning doubleheader at Coors Field, may seem modest. It was nonetheless their longest since 2019,...

Mets Junkies
Mets Postgame Predictions Review: Mets vs Rockies Doubleheader Game 1 4/17/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 12m

PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Rockies 1 Mets Player of the Game Jacob deGrom Rockies Player of the Game CJ Cron Mets First Hit of the Game Pete Alonso Rockies First Hit of the Game Raimel Tapia How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...

Mets Daddy

Mets No Fuego In Second Half Of Doubleheader

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 13m

After a big comeback to get Jacob deGrom a victory in the first half of the doubleheader, the Mets couldn’t replicate the feat to get Joey Lucchesi off the hook. With that, their four game wi…

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Rockies 7, Mets 2 — Trouble with the Churve

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

The Mets followed up a comeback win in the first game with a dud in game two, splitting the doubleheader in Colorado.

Sporting News
Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz strike out almost everyone in Mets-Rockies Game 1

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 1h

All but two of the final 19 outs the Mets recorded in Game 1 on Saturday were by strikeout.

