NY Mets split doubleheader with Colorado Rockies
by: DENNIS GEORGATOS — North Jersey 1h
German Márquez pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete as the Rockies won the nightcap 7-2.
DeGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row As Mets Split With Rockies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 26m
By winning the opener of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under coronavirus protocols, the Mets extended a winning streak to four for the first time since 2019.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 4/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 43m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League ,...
Quick Hits: Odorizzi, Posey, Miggy, Mazara, Rays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 49m
Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Mets last winter, though in a recent podcast appearance alongside former Twins teammate --- …
Shrug Emoji
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 52m
A Game 2 doubleheader loss would have hurt much more if the Mets hadn’t come back to win Game 1.Luis Rojas trotted pitchers out there that hadn’t pitched in 9-10 days, whihc started with
Remembering Mets History: (1971) Gary Gentry Tosses A One Hitter
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Sunday A pril 18th 1971: It was the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Shea Stadium for Gil Hodges New York Mets (5-3) hosting D...
German Márquez spins two-hit complete game as Rockies get 7-2 win and doubleheader split vs. Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 1h
German Márquez was lights out in game two of the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets doubleheader, finishing with a complete game while only surrendering two hits. The Rockies would win the game, 7-2.
Mets Come Down from Rocky Mountain High in Nightcap Loss
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
Bats go silent, Barnes finds trouble in relief
Mets Postgame Predictions Recap: Doubleheader Game 2 4/17/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 1h
PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Rockies 3 Mets Player of the Game Jonathan Villar Rockies Player of the Game Trevor Story Mets First Hit of the Game Michael Conforto Rockies First Hit of the Game Garrett Hampson How I Get Graded Every prediction I...
RT @timbhealey: What Jacob deGrom thought as he chased Tom Seaver, why Luis Rojas went to Jacob Barnes, and more from the Mets' doubleheader split with the Rockies: https://t.co/9qpdbFcPoeBlogger / Podcaster
