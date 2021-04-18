Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Sunday’s Pitching Preview 4/18

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 29m

After splitting the doubleheader with the Rockies last night, the Mets look to take the series today with Marcus Stroman on the hill. Before Stroman takes the mound, the Mets will be opposing Antonio Senzatela, a right-hander from Valencia, Venezuela.

New York Post
J.D. Davis returns to Mets lineup after 10-day stint on IL

by: Mike Puma New York Post 31m

DENVER — J.D. Davis might be the Mets player who benefited the most from this recent stretch of postponed games. Placed on the 10-day injured list after he was drilled in the left hand by a pitch

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Let’s Play One

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

They get to defer it for a day and bask in the afterglow, instead of going right back into battle and risking an emotional fallen souffle. Tie game. DeGrom had even won. Shoot.

CBS New York
DeGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row As Mets Split With Rockies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 3h

By winning the opener of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under coronavirus protocols, the Mets extended a winning streak to four for the first time since 2019.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 4/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

MLB Trade Rumors

Quick Hits: Odorizzi, Posey, Miggy, Mazara, Rays

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Mets last winter, though in a recent podcast appearance alongside former Twins teammate --- &hellip;

Sports Media 101
Shrug Emoji

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 4h

A Game 2 doubleheader loss would have hurt much more if the Mets hadn’t come back to win Game 1.Luis Rojas trotted pitchers out there that hadn’t pitched in 9-10 days, whihc started with

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History: (1971) Gary Gentry Tosses A One Hitter

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4h

Sunday A pril 18th 1971:     It was the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Shea Stadium   for Gil Hodges New York Mets (5-3) hosting D...

