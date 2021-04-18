New York Mets
Carlos Carrasco expected to make Mets debut in early May
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 35s
DENVER — The first week of May appears in play for Carlos Carrasco’s debut with the Mets. With the right-hander continuing his rehab in Port St. Lucie, after he went on the injured list last
Sunday’s Pitching Preview 4/18
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 31m
After splitting the doubleheader with the Rockies last night, the Mets look to take the series today with Marcus Stroman on the hill. Before Stroman takes the mound, the Mets will be opposing Antonio Senzatela, a right-hander from Valencia, Venezuela.
Let’s Play One
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
They get to defer it for a day and bask in the afterglow, instead of going right back into battle and risking an emotional fallen souffle. Tie game. DeGrom had even won. Shoot.
DeGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row As Mets Split With Rockies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3h
By winning the opener of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under coronavirus protocols, the Mets extended a winning streak to four for the first time since 2019.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 4/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League ,...
Quick Hits: Odorizzi, Posey, Miggy, Mazara, Rays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Mets last winter, though in a recent podcast appearance alongside former Twins teammate --- …
Shrug Emoji
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 4h
A Game 2 doubleheader loss would have hurt much more if the Mets hadn’t come back to win Game 1.Luis Rojas trotted pitchers out there that hadn’t pitched in 9-10 days, whihc started with
Remembering Mets History: (1971) Gary Gentry Tosses A One Hitter
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Sunday A pril 18th 1971: It was the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Shea Stadium for Gil Hodges New York Mets (5-3) hosting D...
