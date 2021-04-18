Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
60724990_thumbnail

Mets Games Played On This Date: April 18

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

  20 Years ago today: Year: 2001; Game #15; Wednesday; Apr 18, NYM 1 Vs. MON 7 boxscore ; WP: Vazquez ; LP: Trachsel ; Time: 02:52; DAY...

New York Post
60724475_thumbnail

Carlos Carrasco expected to make Mets debut in early May

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

DENVER — The first week of May appears in play for Carlos Carrasco’s debut with the Mets. With the right-hander continuing his rehab in Port St. Lucie, after he went on the injured list last

Mets Junkies
60724248_thumbnail

Sunday’s Pitching Preview 4/18

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

After splitting the doubleheader with the Rockies last night, the Mets look to take the series today with Marcus Stroman on the hill. Before Stroman takes the mound, the Mets will be opposing Antonio Senzatela, a right-hander from Valencia, Venezuela.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Let’s Play One

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h

They get to defer it for a day and bask in the afterglow, instead of going right back into battle and risking an emotional fallen souffle. Tie game. DeGrom had even won. Shoot.

CBS New York
60722668_thumbnail

DeGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row As Mets Split With Rockies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 5h

By winning the opener of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under coronavirus protocols, the Mets extended a winning streak to four for the first time since 2019.

MLB Trade Rumors

Quick Hits: Odorizzi, Posey, Miggy, Mazara, Rays

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 5h

Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Mets last winter, though in a recent podcast appearance alongside former Twins teammate --- &hellip;

Sports Media 101
60722346_thumbnail

Shrug Emoji

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 5h

A Game 2 doubleheader loss would have hurt much more if the Mets hadn’t come back to win Game 1.Luis Rojas trotted pitchers out there that hadn’t pitched in 9-10 days, whihc started with

centerfieldmaz
60722146_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History: (1971) Gary Gentry Tosses A One Hitter

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6h

Sunday A pril 18th 1971:     It was the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Shea Stadium   for Gil Hodges New York Mets (5-3) hosting D...

