New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Doug Flynn and Rico Brogna . The Mets split a double header and will try to win ...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Marwin Gonzalez led off what turned into a four-run eighth with a home run to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park. The win was Boston’s 10th in its past 11 games. After an 0-3 start, the Red...
Carlos Carrasco expected to make Mets debut in early May
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
DENVER — The first week of May appears in play for Carlos Carrasco’s debut with the Mets. With the right-hander continuing his rehab in Port St. Lucie, after he went on the injured list last
Sunday’s Pitching Preview 4/18
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
After splitting the doubleheader with the Rockies last night, the Mets look to take the series today with Marcus Stroman on the hill. Before Stroman takes the mound, the Mets will be opposing Antonio Senzatela, a right-hander from Valencia, Venezuela.
Let’s Play One
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
They get to defer it for a day and bask in the afterglow, instead of going right back into battle and risking an emotional fallen souffle. Tie game. DeGrom had even won. Shoot.
DeGrom Strikes Out 9 In Row As Mets Split With Rockies
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 7h
By winning the opener of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under coronavirus protocols, the Mets extended a winning streak to four for the first time since 2019.
Quick Hits: Odorizzi, Posey, Miggy, Mazara, Rays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Mets last winter, though in a recent podcast appearance alongside former Twins teammate --- …
Shrug Emoji
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 7h
A Game 2 doubleheader loss would have hurt much more if the Mets hadn’t come back to win Game 1.Luis Rojas trotted pitchers out there that hadn’t pitched in 9-10 days, whihc started with
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
My Top FIVE starting pitchers after 2 weeks of play ... 1. DeGrom of the @Mets 2. Cole of the @Yankees 3. Bieber of the @Indians 4. Burnes of @Brewers and 5. Glasnow of the @RaysBaseballTV / Radio Personality
-
Ronald Acuna Jr. has racked up 1.6 fWAR in 15 games. that’s a 17.3 fWAR pace over 162 games.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Carlos Carrasco expected to make Mets debut in early May https://t.co/zkStr8bvRLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sunday’s Pitching Preview 4/18 https://t.co/KkWeAKAWMSBlog / Website
-
J.D. Davis returns to Mets lineup after 10-day stint on IL https://t.co/xL0aoOIBGLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo is already elite, but he could be reaching another level (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/M8S9PD9oXaTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets