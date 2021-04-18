New York Mets
Mets Roster: It’s difficult to justify keeping Jacob Barnes around
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 29m
Two innings into his 2021 season, Jacob Barnes has been underwhelming for the New York Mets. His five earned runs have given him an early 22.50 ERA. I know...
Yankees' Jay Bruce to retire after Sunday's game
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 11m
Slugger Jay Bruce is retiring after 14 seasons in the majors. Bruce, 34, remains active Sunday, but intends to retire after the Yankees' game against the Rays.
Mack - Top 5 Left Hand Pitchers (Projected Round Pick) in 2021 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 20m
1. Steven Hajjar (projected 2nd round pick) LHP 6-5 215 Michigan 2-15-21 -...
Ever Dominant Jacob DeGrom Fans Nine Straight, Earns First Win
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 34m
We have become accustomed to seeing nothing but excellence from Jacob deGrom over the last three seasons. Even after having his start pushed back twice and moved to the extremely hitter-friend
Mets Split Twin Bill As deGrom Wins The Opener But Lucchesi Falters In The Nightcap By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 45m
The Mets split a doubleheader last night against the Rockies finally completing the first 10 games of their season with a 6-4 records tops in NL East . In the opener Jacob […]
Jacob deGrom, Mets make strikeout history in Game 1 Saturday
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 49m
The Mets made history in Game 1 of their Saturday doubleheader against Colorado, recording 17 of 21 outs by strikeout - the highest K percentage in a game in the modern era.
Francisco Lindor and baseball’s divided fandom
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
We should spend less time worrying about how others enjoy the game and simply try to enjoy the game our own way.
Nimmo-Springer-Bradley comparison, the real life ‘I don’t know’ at third base, the baseball joys of Denver in April
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
New Post: Joey Lucchesi Had Mixed Results, But Settled Down After Rough Opening Frame https://t.co/0ArlCVY36W #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Jay Bruce retired today and Anthony Swarzak was designated for assignment. Looks like the #Mets won the trade with Seattle! Definitely. No doubt about it. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
ever had a groundball come right to you and just boot it? new one with a personal flavor for @TheAppleNYM 🍎 https://t.co/t6ih1YA29MBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @WFANTrades: Goodbye King https://t.co/MsAHu2zvCo https://t.co/8fFKNBKWmCBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom, 35 K's in 20 innings 21 fastballs -- avg. velo 99.7 mph 10 sliders -- avg. velo 91.3 mph 4 changeups -- avg. velo 91.2 mphBeat Writer / Columnist
Anyone have any idea when the #Rays are going to sell tickets to May games? I want to get Mets tickets for a game less than a month away and still not on sale.Blogger / Podcaster
