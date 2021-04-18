New York Mets
Former Met Jay Bruce Announces Retirement From Baseball
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 50m
Former New York Mets' outfielder Jay Bruce announced on Sunday that he will be retiring from MLB after a 14-year career.Bruce, 34, signed as a free agent with the New York Yankees back in Febr
Mets’ Pete Alonso has struck out 15 times in 41 Plate Appearances
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15m
Do you guys REALLY find this acceptable? I know the home run every 6 days is really exciting and stuff, but what about the 30 ABs in between? Peter K. Alonso is batting .222 which sucks but you millennials don’t care about batting average, you guys...
Yankees vet, former Met Jay Bruce announces retirement from MLB | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 43m
Former New York Mets outfielder and short-term Yankees experiment, Jay Bruce, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Sunday morning after 14
Mets Comeback to Help deGrom Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 47m
4/17/21: The Mets rallied for two runs in the 7th inning to defeat the Colorado Rockies, 4-3 behind a dominant performance from Jacob deGrom.Check out http:/...
Lunch Time Links 4/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder ...
Yankees’ Jay Bruce To Retire After Sunday’s Game
by: New York Yankees News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Bruce was hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances this season. The 34-year-old is a three-time All-Star outfielder who also played for the Mets.
Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.The 2019 W
Sean Kazmar Jr. Makes First MLB Appearance Since 2008
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Sean Kazmar Jr., who pinch-hit for Atlanta on Saturday, had been in the minors since a brief call-up in 2008.
