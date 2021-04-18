New York Mets
How good are the Mets, 10 games into the season? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 20m
Maria Marino, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron share their early impressions of the New York Mets, 10 games into the 2021 season.Watch More: https://on....
Vibe Check: Weekend At Greinke's - Pitcher List
by: Ben Ellenberg — Pitcher List 27s
Stretch out, light some incense, and let’s check the vibes.
Gameday: Mets @ Rockies - 4/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 38s
Today is the Final Game of the three game series. Mets (6-4) @ Rockies (4-11), 3:10 pm COL: An...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 4/18/21
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Marcus Stroman looks to lead the Mets to a series win in Colorado
4/18/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 35m
The Mets split their doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies yesterday, and today they try to grab the rubber game at Coors Field. They were lucky to escape subfreezing temperatures on Saturday n…
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 3:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Sunday, April 18, 2021 • 3:10 P.M. (EST) Coors Field • Denver, CO RHP Marcus Stroman (
Mets Game Notes for April 18, 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
My 26th favorite Met The Big Zero starts today, hopefully the Mets come back from 11-0 after one inning to win 12-11! Dominic Smith is batting .296/.360/.564 with 64 runs, 32 doubles, a triple, 23 homers, 73 RBI, 35 walks and a .924 OPS in 149 games...
Mets News: Three biggest surprises of the 2021 season so far
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Good or bad, the 2021 New York Mets season has already supplied us with some surprises. Whether you predicted them to win 100 games or fall well short of t...
Tweets
His fifth-inning groundout with Urshela on second made it 65.According to YES, Frazier has a streak of 64 straight PAs without an RBI. Only Cleveland's Josh Naylor is longer (97).
Mid-afternoon game reminder. Mets at Rockies. Stroman-Senzatela. First pitch 3:10 pm ET on @wcbs880.
Marcus Stroman takes the hill as the Mets look to win their second straight series this afternoon in Colorado.
Good news. Eddie C and I are broadcasting the Mets and Rockies on @wcbs880 today. Even better news, Howie's planning to be back Tuesday night.
among MLB pitchers with at least 10 IP this season, Marcus Stroman's 0.73 ERA ranks 7th, his 1.46 walks per nine are good for 21st, and his 64.9% groundball rate is best in baseball
I mentioned McClanahan as the player the Rays traded for Arozarena...it was Liberatore. Got my LHP flamethrowers mixed up. Also Tim was right--this 2021 draft is only 20 rounds, not 40!
