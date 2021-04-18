New York Mets
Mets vs. Rockies Highlights | 04/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
J.D. Davis hit an RBI single and James McCann sealed the final out to back Marcus Stroman's stellar start in the Mets' 2-1 win over the Rock
Stroman comes up big again as Mets take series vs. Rockies | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 28m
Marcus Stroman continues to meet the expectations of being the New York Mets' No. 2 starter that was hastily placed on his shoulders after Carlos Carrasco
Marcus Stroman Dazzles As Mets Claim Rubber Game In Colorado
by: Alex Worth — Mets Merized Online 36m
Marcus Stroman tossed eight fantastic innings and the offense did just enough, guiding the Mets to a series win in Colorado.Stroman continued his hot start to the season, going eight innings a
Marcus Stroman stays dominant, Mets win 2-1 over the Rockies | Mets vs Rockies Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 37m
Marcus Stroman finishes another strong outing, complete with an insane behind-the-back catch and bouncing throw to first in the eighth. James McCann gunned d...
Watch Mets' Marcus Stroman make improbable slow-hopping backhander to record an out
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 40m
Marcus Stroman with the show-stealer.
Mets' Marcus Stroman pitches gem, makes spectacular defensive play in win vs. Rockies - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 46m
Stroman threw eight innings of one-run ball in Coors and somehow his seasonal ERA went up
Stroman conquers Coors, delivers series win
by: Savannah McCann — MLB: Mets 48m
It was starting pitching that carried the Mets to a 2-1 win and series victory over the Rockies on Sunday. Marcus Stroman, in his third start of the season, pitched six scoreless innings before giving up his first run at Coors Field since June 2019,...
Mets beat Rockies behind Marcus Stroman's eight innings - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 49m
Stroman has been dominant so far this year.
MAJOR POWER. @FreddieFreeman5 hits it out of Wrigley. 😱 #SundayNightBaseballOfficial Team Account
How do the Mets join Super League?JUST IN: Clubs in Super League will reportedly receive €3.5 billion for their 'infrastructure investment plans'Blogger / Podcaster
Wow ESPN really sold this matchup...Blogger / Podcaster
RT @bmadden1954: Jacob deGrom is on the path to Cooperstown - but with how many wins? https://t.co/xOh1yGxx48Blogger / Podcaster
Westgate still has @STR0 at 100/1 to win the CY Young if anyone is looking for a bag.Blogger / Podcaster
McCann made a perfect throw to gun down a base stealer to end the game. Gotta be the biggest/best throw we’ve had by a catcher in forever. #PutItInTheBooks @LifeOfTimReilly https://t.co/RtjYLKfhVwSuper Fan
