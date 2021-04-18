Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
Stroman Gets It Done With Arm And Glove, Mets Top Rockies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 31m

Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday.

The New York Times
Stroman Dominates for Eight Innings in Win Over Rockies

by: The Associated Press NY Times 16m

Marcus Stroman pitched well and helped himself with a spectacular defensive play. The Mets have won five of six.

Newsday
Michael Conforto's bat showing signs of life | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 27m

DENVER — Michael Conforto’s season-opening slump might be over. Stuck in an 0-for-16 funk entering the weekend, Conforto had multiple hits in two of three games against the Rockies, including a 2-for

SNY Mets

Marcus Stroman speaks after behind-the-back play in win over the Rockies | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman speaks after another dominant outing in New York's 2-1 win over Colorado, complete with an insane behind-the-back play.Watch More...

The Apple
"Best Version" of Marcus Stroman Leads Way for Mets

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 1h

Offense schmoffense. Stro's got this...

Metstradamus
Eight And One Leads To Seven And Four

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The first eight innings of Sunday’s win against the Rockies belonged to Marcus Stroman. He had had success in other start at Coors Field as a Met, when he pitched seven shutout innings. But c…

Film Room
Mets vs. Rockies Highlights | 04/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

J.D. Davis hit an RBI single and James McCann sealed the final out to back Marcus Stroman's stellar start in the Mets' 2-1 win over the Rock

amNewYork
Stroman comes up big again as Mets take series vs. Rockies | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

Marcus Stroman continues to meet the expectations of being the New York Mets' No. 2 starter that was hastily placed on his shoulders after Carlos Carrasco

