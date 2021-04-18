New York Mets
James McCann shows off big arm Mets signed him for
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
DENVER — James McCann was signed by the Mets in part because of the big arm he possesses behind the plate. That arm unleashed a strike to Francisco Lindor with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday
Mets get back on track with a wild win over the Rockies
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39s
The offense was stagnant once again but they did just enough to eke out a win.
Marcus Stroman Guides Mets To A Series Win Over The Rockies As Team Resiliency Continues To Surface For The Mets By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The NY Extra.Com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 15m
Baseball is this town is often contrasted and compared between the 2 teams in town and when you look at how the Mets and Yankees rosters were constructed all I can say […]
McCann’s Perfect Strike Give Mets The 2-1 Victory Over The Rockies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 32m
Defensive improvement was the top priority during the New York Mets offseason, and James McCann showed why when he secured a series win against the Colorado Rockies. With two outs in the ninth, McCann foiled Trevor Story's stolen base attempt to...
Mets Reaction April 18, 2021: Nail Biters in the Rockies | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 1h
At the end of the second week of the season for the New York Mets, the starting pitching is fantastic, and the bats are pathetic as they won two of three at Coors Field, despite scoring just eight run...
Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. left Sunday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after experiencing pain in his lower abdominal muscles.Acuña led off the fourth with a walk. Kyle Hendri
Stroman Dominates in Colorado
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
4/18/21: Marcus Stroman allows just one run over 8 dominate innings as he lead the Mets to a 2-1 win in Colorado.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our ful...
Stroman Dominates for Eight Innings in Win Over Rockies
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 2h
Marcus Stroman pitched well and helped himself with a spectacular defensive play. The Mets have won five of six.
