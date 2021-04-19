Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds - Metro US

by: About the Author Metro News 18m

Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds’ seven-game home winning streak...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Seth Lugo Progressing Toward Return

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 18m

Good morning, Mets fans!Manager Luis Rojas gave an encouraging update of relief pitcher Seth Lugo's status on Sunday. Lugo has yet to face live batters, but he has begun to throw off a slope a

Rising Apple

Mets Monday Morning GM: Extend Brandon Nimmo or watch him get snatched up

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Brandon Nimmo is off to a fantastic start this season. After some uncertainty about his future with the New York Mets, he’s locking himself in as a must-...

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday Frank Viola , Brent Mayne , and  Ambiorix Burgos .  Section Links: Mets Links , ...

Gotham Baseball
Monday Mets: McCannon

by: Shai Kushner Gotham Baseball 3h

The Mets closed out the weekend series with a 2-1 victory, punctuated by James McCann throwing out Trevor Story in attempted steal to end the game. Is McCann’s arm this good, and if so, what …

North Jersey
NY Mets: Thoughts following series victory in Colorado against Rockies

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

The New York Mets just took two of three in Colorado against the Rockies. Here are five thoughts on the team at this point.

Yardbarker

The 'Most career strikeouts for every MLB franchise' quiz

by: Yardbarker Staff Yardbarker 7h

Can you name the players with the most career strikeouts for every MLB franchise?

centerfieldmaz
Frank Viola: Former Mets Twenty Game Winner (1989-1991) & AA Pitching Coach (2013-2018)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 8h

Frank John Viola Jr. known as "Sweet Music" was born on April 19th, 1960 in East Meadow, Long Island. The local Italian American boy ma...

