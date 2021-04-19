New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Seth Lugo Progressing Toward Return
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 12m
Good morning, Mets fans!Manager Luis Rojas gave an encouraging update of relief pitcher Seth Lugo's status on Sunday. Lugo has yet to face live batters, but he has begun to throw off a slope a
MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 12m
Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds’ seven-game home winning streak...
Mets Monday Morning GM: Extend Brandon Nimmo or watch him get snatched up
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Brandon Nimmo is off to a fantastic start this season. After some uncertainty about his future with the New York Mets, he’s locking himself in as a must-...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Frank Viola , Brent Mayne , and Ambiorix Burgos . Section Links: Mets Links , ...
Monday Mets: McCannon
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 3h
The Mets closed out the weekend series with a 2-1 victory, punctuated by James McCann throwing out Trevor Story in attempted steal to end the game. Is McCann’s arm this good, and if so, what …
NY Mets: Thoughts following series victory in Colorado against Rockies
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 3h
The New York Mets just took two of three in Colorado against the Rockies. Here are five thoughts on the team at this point.
The 'Most career strikeouts for every MLB franchise' quiz
by: Yardbarker Staff — Yardbarker 7h
Can you name the players with the most career strikeouts for every MLB franchise?
Frank Viola: Former Mets Twenty Game Winner (1989-1991) & AA Pitching Coach (2013-2018)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 8h
Frank John Viola Jr. known as "Sweet Music" was born on April 19th, 1960 in East Meadow, Long Island. The local Italian American boy ma...
