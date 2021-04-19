New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Cubs: What to watch for, pitching matchups for series
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 36m
As the Mets get set for three games against the Cubs, here's what to watch for as well as the expected pitching matchups.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Marcus Stroman Is A Role Model
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
Getting to watch and follow Marcus Stroman since becoming a member of the New York Mets organization, it has been increasingly clear he is a role model. He has been that in every sense of the word.…
STS Ep. 22: deGrom Flirts With History; Stro Show Rolls On (w/ Jake Giblin)
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 4h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Jake Giblin. We discuss: - Jacob deGrom chasing history in Colorado - Marcus Stroman's continued dominance - Offense showing "some" signs of life - James McCann impact on the pitching staff &...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 4/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League...
MLB Now on Jacob deGrom | 04/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2m
The MLB Now crew discusses if Jacob deGrom is on track to be an inner-circle Hall of Famer
Remembering Mets History (2004-2006) Kaz Matsui Becomes 1st Player to Lead Off His 1st Three Seasons With HRs
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 5h
Former Met second baseman, Kazo Matsui came to the Mets. after being a star player in his native Japan. Matsui was a seven time Best Nine ...
‘Warrior’ Edwin Diaz’s confidence keeps growing for Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6h
CHICAGO — Another abnormality of this disrupted Mets season: Edwin Diaz had to wait almost two weeks to record his first save. Diaz went 2-for-2 in that category during the three games in
DeJong hits 2 of Cardinals' 5 HRs in 12-5 win at Nationals | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
(AP) -- Paul DeJong hit two of the Cardinals' five homers, including a grand slam, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt went deep back-to-back and St. Louis offered Jack Flaherty his usual strong run sup
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
Pitchers with 3.40 ERA or less and 3.00 FIP or less since 2019: • Gerrit Cole • Jacob deGrom • Max Scherzer • Shane Bieber • Brandon Woodruff *minimum 30 starts Woodruff in ELITE company #ThisIsMyCrewBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Jacob deGrom's career ERA with the Mets: 2.57 Tom Seaver's career ERA with the Mets: 2.57 Masters of their crafts. https://t.co/p58XQsf9luBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
-
A double-steal led by @PujolsFive 😲Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets