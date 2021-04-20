New York Mets
That’s a shame: Mets superfan Jerry Seinfeld takes pleasure in watching Yankees struggle - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Yankees sit in last place in the American League East with a 5-10 record. The New York Mets are in first place in the National League East with a 7-4 record.
The Metropolitan: Chicago Hope
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 2m
Everything you need to know about this week’s 3-game set at Wrigley
Tom Brennan - TURNING PITCHING GIANTS INTO MERE MORTALS
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 9m
Mets Hit Former Met Zack Wheeler With Some Mortality Last Week Sometimes, hitters are so good, they turn pitching giants into mere mortals. ...
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman questioned about taunting the Rockies after a Gold Glove play
by: Keith Jacobs — Fansided: Rising Apple 14m
The New York Mets were up 2-1 in the 8th inning on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, and Marcus Stroman is cruising along. He throws a 92 mph fastball t...
Morning Briefing: Mets Continue Road Trip With Series Against Cubs
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 59m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets will continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday night as they will travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs. Righty Taijuan Walker (0-0, 2.61 ERA) will start on
MLB COVID outbreak: Twins set to resume play, several Phillies sidelined - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Minnesota Twins had their previous three games postponed while the club dealt with a coronavirus outbreak.
Mets vs. Cubs: What to watch for, pitching matchups for series
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
As the Mets get set for three games against the Cubs, here's what to watch for as well as the expected pitching matchups.
Marcus Stroman Is A Role Model
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
Getting to watch and follow Marcus Stroman since becoming a member of the New York Mets organization, it has been increasingly clear he is a role model. He has been that in every sense of the word.…
RT @SNYtv: On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, Omar Minaya, @NYNJHarper and @martinonyc weigh in if they'd rather have Jacob deGrom or Shane Bieber over the next 4 years https://t.co/j7Rtvu7g4z https://t.co/xXt3wHpzelBeat Writer / Columnist
Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start for the Mets tonight in Chicago. We recently took a look at what he's been throwing and how he's found success. https://t.co/4IpScRJ8HHBlogger / Podcaster
the basis for Matz’s elite early 2.3% barrel rate that we referenced here last nightSteven Matz: batters are being less aggressive, and at the same time Matz is getting tons of his pitches in The Shadow Zone. The end result is batters aren't effective when they do swing. https://t.co/AZgItL9ECg https://t.co/sNHmcB4rKWBeat Writer / Columnist
Yes, MLB is on the riseWith close games, exciting star performances & 2 no-hitters to begin the season, https://t.co/pzZW56BhAE registered the most-watched 18-day period in its 20-season history, including the 7 most-watched days ever. Fans have already watched over 1.34 billion minutes of live games. https://t.co/0bWyoZp19CBeat Writer / Columnist
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Masato Yoshii and Sean Green. Mets travel to Chicago, Phillies and Nats lose, and Alt site highlights. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/20/2021 https://t.co/XT9LW8FsovBlogger / Podcaster
