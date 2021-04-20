New York Mets
Mets Weather Snow At Coors – Ready To Dismiss The Wind At Wrigley
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 45m
The Mets are showing remarkable resilience this season, overcoming postponements, snow, now the wind at Wrigley. Another day at the office...
I'm a James McCann Fan Already
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 11m
I remember over the winter when the New York Mets elected to sign James McCann to a surprisingly large 4-year deal rather than wait out J....
It's going to be tough for the Cubs and Mets to score at Wrigley Field, other best bets for Tuesday - CBSSports.com
by: Tom Fornelli — CBS Sports 30m
The Under is 9-3 in the last 12 Cubs home games
MMO Roundtable: Will Mets Sporadic Schedule Come Back to Haunt Them?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 34m
The Mets 2021 season has been off to quite the start...and no, I'm not referring to the games themselves, but rather, the lack-there-of. Between COVID-19, snow, and rain, the Mets schedule has bee
Mack's Mock Pick - #78 - 3B - Wes Cath
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 39m
Wes Kath Mack's spin - If you draft Kath, you are doing so because of his ultra-power bat. Hot corner defense is okay, but could wind...
NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Tuesday, April 20 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 54m
Taijuan Walker (0-0, 2.61) will start for the Mets (7-4), while Jake Arrieta (2-1, 3.18) will go for the Cubs (6-9).
Mets Game Preview: (4/20/21) @ Chicago Cubs (6-9)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 59m
The New York Mets head from one cold city to another as they begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Each team comes in on a different trend; the Mets sit in first place while the Cubs are in last place in the NL Central. Once again, there...
Francisco Lindor Traditionally Slow Starter
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
The New York Mets are 11 games into the season, and they are not quite getting the offensive performances they expected from key players. One of those players is Francisco Lindor. So far this year,…
J.D. Davis is out taking early grounders, with Luis Guillorme receiving throws at first base.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Kind of crazy how many members of the Mets' last playoff team -- Neil Walker, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, David Wright, José Reyes and James Loney, to name a half dozen -- are now officially retired.Super Fan
-
Congratulations to Neil Walker on his retirement! A tremendous career. #LGMOfficially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer, I loved & cherished every day. From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans! https://t.co/mvl3cg9k80Blogger / Podcaster
-
And as Sweeny said @NeilWalker18 has just announced he’s officially retired @YankeesWFANNeil Walker talks to @YankeesWFAN about Cole, Clemente, Taillon and Pittsburgh #30withmurti https://t.co/2t3Q3HsicTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Taijuan Walker has a 2.69 ERA over his last thirteen starts. He’s only gone over 100 pitches twice in that time so we’ll see if the Mets remain cautious with a prized arm.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today is the 20th day of the MLB season, meaning players who have been in the minors the whole time officially burn an option year. Three #Mets who will be out of options heading into 2022: Sean Reid-Foley, Jordan Yamamoto, and Daniel Zamora.Beat Writer / Columnist
