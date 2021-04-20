New York Mets
New York Mets move Jacob deGrom back 1 day for extra rest
by: AP — USA Today 15m
The New York Mets have tweaked their rotation, giving ace right-hander Jacob deGrom an extra day of rest
Mets will hold Jacob deGrom back for Nationals series | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 10m
CHICAGO — Good news for anyone with tickets to the first game of the Mets’ homestand: They are holding ace Jacob deGrom back an extra day before his next start, which means he will pitch Friday again
Game Chatter: Taijuan Walker vs Jake Arrieta (4/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 24m
Gameday: Mets @ Cubs - 4/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 38m
The Mets travel to Chicago for the start of a three game series. Mets (7-4) @ Cubs (6-9), 7:4...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 4/20/21
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52m
Taijuan Walker looks to smoke the Cubs in the first game of their season series.
Mets Pregame Predictions and Preview: Mets vs Cubs 4/20/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 1h
Taijuan Walker (NYM) vs Jake Arrieta (CHC) 7:40 PM EST Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL Lineups New York Mets Brandon Nimmo CF Francisco Lindor SS Dom Smith LF Pete Alonso 1B Michael Conforto RF Jeff McNeil 2B JD Davis 3B James McCann C Taijuan Walker P...
Overreactions From Mets Hot Streak; Stroman and Nimmo Extensions?
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 1h
The Mets are 5-1 since Joe and Connor last recorded, mostly due to incredible efforts from the starting rotation. Who has been the most impressive? Does the future hold Conforto vs. Nimmo and Stroman vs. Syndergaard extension debates? The guys also...
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, odds, how to watch the MLB online
by: FTW Staff — USA Today: For The Win 2h
The New York Mets will meet the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Mets are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and will look to keep that mom…
