Mets move deGrom back 1 day for extra rest
by: AP — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
- The New York Mets tweaked their rotation before their series against the Chicago Cubs, giving ace right-hander Jacob deGrom an extra day of rest.
LEADING OFF: Padres' Lamet set for return, Nats without Soto | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:___WELCOME BACKDinelson Lamet is set for his season debut with the Padres after working back from elbow discomfort that caused him to miss the en
Matt Harvey pitched in Miami. How did he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33m
The Dark Knight returned as he always did, and the Orioles announcers who I think are named Bo and Luke (how far south IS Baltimore??) were very excited about these stats. The Orioles spotted Matty Baseball to a 3 run lead and he’s looking confident!
Passan: MLB, Players’ Union Meet to Discuss New CBA
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 40m
The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between Major League Baseball and the players' union is set to expire at the beginning of December and fans are already preparing themselves for t
deGrom asks for extra day, to start Friday
by: Savannah McCann — MLB: Mets 1h
Manager Luis Rojas announced a slight change to his upcoming starting rotation. Jacob deGrom, who was scheduled to start in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Thursday, will now start Friday as the Mets return home to take on the Nationals. Rojas...
Game Chatter: Taijuan Walker vs Jake Arrieta (4/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Big out by Gsellman to keep this game within reach for the Mets. Taijuan Walker's final line: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 7 K Walker looked good early, but lost command and walked 4 of the last 9 batters he faced.TV / Radio Personality
Weird final line for Taijuan Walker: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 7 K, 91-51. 38 of his 91 pitches came in that brutal fourth inning. So did three of his six walks.Beat Writer / Columnist
This thread has me like:An easy way to make a living facing guys who “see ball... hit ball...” https://t.co/wln1iXLDw3TV / Radio Personality
Blogger / Podcaster
Rob Gsellman with a good off-speed pitch to fan Anthony Rizzo, and limit the damage to two runs in the fourth. Now the #Mets need to get their bats out of the Fridgley.Blogger / Podcaster
Robert Gsellmen W incoming?Beat Writer / Columnist
