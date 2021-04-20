New York Mets
Walker Get Heated, Mets Offense Goes Cold in Chilly Loss to Cubs 3-1
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 44m
The New York Mets are no strangers to ugly weather this season, but that does not mean they get used to it. Taijuan Walker started strong but did not have a happy finish at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. Walker threw 3.2 hitless innings but...
Umpires And J.D. Davis Cost Mets Chance To Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9m
Taijuan Walker took the mound looking to build off of his strong start to the season. Instead, he was plagued by bad umpiring and defense. It got so bad Walker was ejected in the fourth. At that po…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 26m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League ,...
CG: NYM@CHC - 4/20/21 | 04/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12m
Condensed Game: Jake Arrieta tossed five innings of one-run ball and Eric Sogard scored a pair of runs in the Cubs 3-1 win over the Mets
J.D. homers, struggles with throws in the cold
by: Savannah McCann — MLB: Mets 13m
It was a chilly 39 degrees at first pitch as the Mets opened a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and it seemed like the Mets’ offense just couldn’t get hot in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs.
Jake Arrieta holds Mets to one run in Cubs’ 3-1 win
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 13m
Jake Arrieta went five innings while striking out four and giving up one earned run in the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets.
Mets Postgame Prediction Review: Mets vs Cubs 4/20/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 21m
PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Cubs 2 Mets 1 Cubs 3 Mets Player of the Game Jeff McNeil (JD Davis) Cubs Player of the Game Joc Pederson (Eric Sogard) Mets First Hit of the Game Brandon Nimmo (Dom Smith) Cubs First Hit of the Game Kris Bryant (Jason...
Gut Reaction: Cubs 3, Mets 1 (4/20/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 24m
Taijuan Walker, Luis Rojas booted from ugly Mets loss
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 26m
CHICAGO — Thirty-six degrees at first pitch was a heat wave compared to the icicles that formed on the Mets’ bats Tuesday night. Not that this underachieving lineup had exactly crushed the ball
Luis Rojas on Mets offense: "It's going to come around. You feel it. You know these guys. You know how they work."Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets are icy and hot at Wrigley, lose to Cubs on cold night @deeshathosar https://t.co/R030SCtN0cNewspaper / Magazine
"It's not my first error...it's probably not gonna be my last" J.D. Davis reflects on Tuesday's errors vs. the Cubs https://t.co/YmlECX7YE8TV / Radio Network
Mets Postgame prediction Review: Mets vs Cubs 4/20/21 @MetsJunkies @Mets @MichaelGaraffa #LGM https://t.co/cOn7UM7NIBBlog / Website
