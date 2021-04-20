Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
60792573_thumbnail

Cubs win 3-1 over Mets on a freezing night | Mets vs Cubs Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 21m

The Mets faced frigid temperatures in Chicago Tuesday night as they lost 3-1 to the Cubs. J.D. Davis homered for the Mets, but also committed two throwing er...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/21/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 15m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Film Room
60792758_thumbnail

CG: NYM@CHC - 4/20/21 | 04/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Condensed Game: Jake Arrieta tossed five innings of one-run ball and Eric Sogard scored a pair of runs in the Cubs 3-1 win over the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
60792854_thumbnail

J.D. homers, struggles with throws in the cold

by: Savannah McCann MLB: Mets 2m

It was a chilly 39 degrees at first pitch as the Mets opened a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and it seemed like the Mets’ offense just couldn’t get hot in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Fox Sports
60792842_thumbnail

Jake Arrieta holds Mets to one run in Cubs’ 3-1 win

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2m

Jake Arrieta went five innings while striking out four and giving up one earned run in the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

Mets Junkies
60792716_thumbnail

Mets Postgame Prediction Review: Mets vs Cubs 4/20/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 10m

PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Cubs 2 Mets 1 Cubs 3 Mets Player of the Game Jeff McNeil (JD Davis) Cubs Player of the Game Joc Pederson (Eric Sogard) Mets First Hit of the Game Brandon Nimmo (Dom Smith) Cubs First Hit of the Game Kris Bryant (Jason...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets 360
60792645_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Cubs 3, Mets 1 (4/20/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 13m

You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

New York Post
60792630_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker, Luis Rojas booted from ugly Mets loss

by: Mike Puma New York Post 15m

CHICAGO — Thirty-six degrees at first pitch was a heat wave compared to the icicles that formed on the Mets’ bats Tuesday night. Not that this underachieving lineup had exactly crushed the ball

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets