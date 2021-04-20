Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Taijuan Walker, Luis Rojas booted from ugly Mets loss

by: Mike Puma New York Post 26m

CHICAGO — Thirty-six degrees at first pitch was a heat wave compared to the icicles that formed on the Mets’ bats Tuesday night. Not that this underachieving lineup had exactly crushed the ball

Mets Daddy

Umpires And J.D. Davis Cost Mets Chance To Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 9m

Taijuan Walker took the mound looking to build off of his strong start to the season. Instead, he was plagued by bad umpiring and defense. It got so bad Walker was ejected in the fourth. At that po…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/21/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 26m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Film Room
CG: NYM@CHC - 4/20/21 | 04/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 13m

Condensed Game: Jake Arrieta tossed five innings of one-run ball and Eric Sogard scored a pair of runs in the Cubs 3-1 win over the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
J.D. homers, struggles with throws in the cold

by: Savannah McCann MLB: Mets 13m

It was a chilly 39 degrees at first pitch as the Mets opened a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and it seemed like the Mets’ offense just couldn’t get hot in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Fox Sports
Jake Arrieta holds Mets to one run in Cubs’ 3-1 win

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 13m

Jake Arrieta went five innings while striking out four and giving up one earned run in the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

Mets Junkies
Mets Postgame Prediction Review: Mets vs Cubs 4/20/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 21m

PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 5 Cubs 2 Mets 1 Cubs 3 Mets Player of the Game Jeff McNeil (JD Davis) Cubs Player of the Game Joc Pederson (Eric Sogard) Mets First Hit of the Game Brandon Nimmo (Dom Smith) Cubs First Hit of the Game Kris Bryant (Jason...

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Cubs 3, Mets 1 (4/20/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 24m

