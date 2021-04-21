Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
Arrieta Pitches Cubs To Win Over Mets On Cool Night

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago's first run. The Mets had won five of six.

Sportsnaut
Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 58m

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post.

USA Today
Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night

by: AP USA Today 1h

Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and the Chicago Cubs used some...

Mets Daddy

Umpires And J.D. Davis Cost Mets Chance To Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Taijuan Walker took the mound looking to build off of his strong start to the season. Instead, he was plagued by bad umpiring and defense. It got so bad Walker was ejected in the fourth. At that po…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/21/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Walker, umpires | 04/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 16m

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about Taijuan Walker's start, being unhappy with the calls from the umpires and the team battling back in loss

MLB: Mets.com
J.D. homers, struggles with throws in the cold

by: Savannah McCann MLB: Mets 2h

It was a chilly 39 degrees at first pitch as the Mets opened a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and it seemed like the Mets’ offense just couldn’t get hot in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Fox Sports
Jake Arrieta holds Mets to one run in Cubs’ 3-1 win

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

Jake Arrieta went five innings while striking out four and giving up one earned run in the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

