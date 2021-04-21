Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Former Mets hitting coach Tom Robson dies at 75

by: Mike Puma New York Post 53m

Tom Robson, the Mets’ hitting coach during much of manager Bobby Valentine’s tenure, passed away according to a tweet from Valentine. He was 75. “The best hitting coach and friend any team

New York Post
Ex-Met and Yankee Neil Walker retires after 12 MLB seasons

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 13m

Former Met and Yankee Neil Walker announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. “Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Padres' Lamet set for return, Nats without Soto | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___WELCOME BACKDinelson Lamet is set for his season debut with the Padres after working back from elbow discomfort that caused him to miss the end of

Sports Media 101
Cold, Dark, And Angry

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 3h

It seemed like an uglier game to play than it was to watch, what with the low temperature, the lack of hitting, and J.D. Davis double tapping his glove and chucking balls away like he was Richard Todd. I could have sworn one of them was interception...

Sportsnaut
Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4h

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post.

CBS New York
Arrieta Pitches Cubs To Win Over Mets On Cool Night

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago's first run. The Mets had won five of six.

USA Today
Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night

by: AP USA Today 4h

Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and the Chicago Cubs used some...

Mets Daddy

Umpires And J.D. Davis Cost Mets Chance To Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

Taijuan Walker took the mound looking to build off of his strong start to the season. Instead, he was plagued by bad umpiring and defense. It got so bad Walker was ejected in the fourth. At that po…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 4/21/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League ,...

