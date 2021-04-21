New York Mets
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Phillies infielder Neil Walker calls it a career, announces retirement - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Former New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Neil Walker tweeted Tuesday that he is retiring after 12 MLB seasons.
Reese Kaplan -- All is Good at the Top But Less So at the Bottom
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 13s
While most folks are ecstatic about the success the Mets have shown in the early going of the 2021 season, apparently the productivity every...
WHY does Jacob deGrom want an extra day between starts?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 30m
if the truth is that deGrom ASKED for a day, why was the initial story that the Mets were holding him back on purpose to face the division rival Nationals
April MLB lineup tiers: The Scary 6, an overrated offense and the struggling Yankees
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 43m
Yes, it's early. But that's not going to stop us from reading into what we've seen from the best -- and worst -- in baseball so far.
Morning Briefing: Neil Walker Announces Retirement
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 49m
Good morning, Mets fans!The team released a statement on Tuesday about the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd."After 10 hours of deliberation," the statement began
Francisco Lindor and New Balance Part I: What made Lindor the perfect brand ambassador
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 53m
Francisco Lindor and New Balance Part I: What made Lindor the perfect brand ambassador first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Chilly, but no chill, in Chicago.
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m
The Mets’ bats could not spark up at Wrigley.
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, projected as No. 1 pick in latest mock - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.
Anibal Sanchez will hold a showcase for select teams in Miami Friday. Can think of a few who could use him!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Great to see @Arbys on the air on @MLBNetwork Need to try their new fries but most importantly #theyhavethemeatsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's cold again in Chicago. It might snow/rain. For the first time in a week, the Mets will have a pregame workout on the field anyway, per Rojas. "We gotta get out there. That’s something we plan on doing, regardless of what weather we have." More: https://t.co/NdbBItSJcnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR HOUR 2 PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Yankees picked up a much-needed win and a the Mets came up short. Plus, 'Stump Rothenberg' and Dave wants to be the host of Jeopardy! Could he do it? LISTEN: https://t.co/tjPcP0Ox1P. https://t.co/W5SzkM3ysfTV / Radio Network
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Jesse Orosco, Chris Donnels, and Ronny Paulino. Cubs 3 Mets 1 as Mets bats freeze & deGrom start moved back to Friday. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter @JohnMackinAde Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/21/2021 https://t.co/tu8JVSYCobBlogger / Podcaster
-
WHY does Jacob deGrom want an extra day between starts? https://t.co/P50Os4VKuDBlogger / Podcaster
