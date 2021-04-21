Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Neil Walker Announces Retirement

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 47m

Good morning, Mets fans!The team released a statement on Tuesday about the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd."After 10 hours of deliberation," the statement began

The Mets Police
WHY does Jacob deGrom want an extra day between starts?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28m

if the truth is that deGrom ASKED for a day, why was the initial story that the Mets were holding him back on purpose to face the division rival Nationals

ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog
April MLB lineup tiers: The Scary 6, an overrated offense and the struggling Yankees

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 40m

Yes, it's early. But that's not going to stop us from reading into what we've seen from the best -- and worst -- in baseball so far.

Elite Sports NY
Francisco Lindor and New Balance Part I: What made Lindor the perfect brand ambassador

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 50m

Francisco Lindor and New Balance Part I: What made Lindor the perfect brand ambassador first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Amazin' Avenue
Chilly, but no chill, in Chicago.

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55m

The Mets’ bats could not spark up at Wrigley.

nj.com
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Phillies infielder Neil Walker calls it a career, announces retirement - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Former New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Neil Walker tweeted Tuesday that he is retiring after 12 MLB seasons.

nj.com
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, projected as No. 1 pick in latest mock - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.

Rising Apple

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is on an early pace to reach 300 strikeouts

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

After 20 innings of the 2021 version of Jacob deGrom, New York Mets fans have every reason to expect nothing but the best year out of him. Although just 1-...

