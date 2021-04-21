New York Mets
Mets Morning News for April 21, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
A Pod of Their Own: From Flushing to Hollywood
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
This week we have Amazin’ Avenue’s resident film buff Grace Carbone on to talk about the Oscars and our favorite baseball movies.
OPINION: I'm a Mets fan on Twitter, and I am 100% certain that the Mets are an utter failure
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 9m
Twelve games have told me all I need to know — my baseball intuition is unparalleled, although I'm too humble to boast about it.
Timberwolves rookie hopes new boss, ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, reunites with Jennifer Lopez - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez announced last week their relationship is over. Rodriguez is set to become part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rojas: Taijuan Walker ‘Squeezed’ by Umpire in Rough Start
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 28m
If there was one thing we were not expecting in the New York Mets' 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, it was to see the usually even-keeled Luis Rojas get ejected from the game for the
Best Mets in MLB The Show 21 diamond dynasty and more
by: John Alexandre — Fansided: Rising Apple 28m
MLB The Show 21 came out to those who pre-ordered on Friday, April 16th. The game has always been a favorite of mine, specifically for its franchise mode w...
The Metropolitan: Cold air, cold bats
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
A brisk loss in Chicago. Plus: A big dilemma looms for the front office
Reese Kaplan -- All is Good at the Top But Less So at the Bottom
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
While most folks are ecstatic about the success the Mets have shown in the early going of the 2021 season, apparently the productivity every...
WHY does Jacob deGrom want an extra day between starts?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
if the truth is that deGrom ASKED for a day, why was the initial story that the Mets were holding him back on purpose to face the division rival Nationals
Want to show your employees they’re a real catch? We’ve partnered with @justworks_hr to give you the chance to win a $2,500 check so you can give your team a major-league bonding experience from wherever you are ⚾. Enter today: https://t.co/eSVaDsZh78Official Team Account
MLB The Show 21 is so realistic. I just stranded the bases loaded with the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: From last night: on Luis Rojas' first ejection as big-league manager, J.D. Davis saying he "could've made better throws" and Taijuan Walker's lopsided start ⬇️ https://t.co/3j2Mey36MbNewspaper / Magazine
Here's what happened last night in Mets Land https://t.co/MAMe6e837OTV / Radio Network
From last night: on Luis Rojas' first ejection as big-league manager, J.D. Davis saying he "could've made better throws" and Taijuan Walker's lopsided start ⬇️ https://t.co/3j2Mey36MbBeat Writer / Columnist
it used to *really* bother me when I’d see a point I made weeks or months ago be regurgitated elsewhere now I just get a rush of, “oh yea, I was all over that,” and smile knowing my instincts were on point adapting (and maturing) is a process, and we dig it wholeheartedlyBeat Writer / Columnist
