J.D. Davis Blames Pete Alonso For His Error
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 40m
In the Mets 3-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs, J.D. Davis was a disaster in the field again. That should be no surprise as he’s literally been the worst defender in the Majors since he joined…
A looming Stro/Thor dilemma
by: Blake Zeff — Mets Briefing 12s
The Mets are unlikely to re-sign both. Whom should they choose?
Mets Offense is Built for Stability, Hang Tight
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 3m
Things will click, just you wait...
How concerning is Francisco Lindor's slow start to the season? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
On SportsNite, Eamon, Moose and Sal discuss New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's slow start to the season.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscrib...
Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Set Strikeout Records
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 25m
Shane Bieber matched a Nolan Ryan record on Sunday. Corbin Burnes set a major league record on Tuesday. Batters beware.
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 34m
This Date in Baseball for April 22
Steve Cohen-backed company buys Long Island AI startup | Newsday
by: Ken Schachter — Newsday 37m
A Long Island startup that uses artificial intelligence to grade the quality of baseball cards has been acquired by Collectors Universe Inc., backed by Mets owner Steve Cohen and other investors. The
The 4 Best MLB Moments from Tuesday - Pitcher List
by: Wynn McDonald — Pitcher List 40m
Alexa, play "The Weather Outside is Frightful."
