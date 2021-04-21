New York Mets
Marcus Stroman Exceeding Expectations This Season
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
In hopes of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are counting on their starting rotation to perform effectively this season. Last season we learned that the
Report: Drew Smith Could Be Nearing Return From IL
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 7m
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith could be nearing a return from the injured list.Smith threw live batting practice at the team's spring training
Former big league player, coach Tom Robson dead at age 75
by: AP — USA Today 7m
Former major league player and coach Tom Robson has died
Is it Too Early to be Concerned About Francisco Lindor's Struggles?
by: N/A — Sports Illustrated 21m
Sports Illustrated's Madelyn Burke, Ben Pickman and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss the early season struggles of Mets' star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Lindor
The Mets are struggling at the plate, but the lineup should be fine
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Very few Mets are hitting as well as their career norms right now, but that should change.
Lunch Time Links 4/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 32m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyde...
Taijuan Walker explains his frustration with the umpire's strike zone and ejection | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 42m
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker explains what was going through his head while he was ejected and his frustration with the umpire's strike zone. Manager Luis Roj...
Mets: 1 biggest concern with the early offensive performance
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets offense has been the big disappointment of the 2021 season. Heading into this year, there was a narrative that we could at least count on...
Thinking Can Only Hurt the Ballclub
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
I love J.D. But a thinking J.D. Davis is his own worst enemy. Taijuan Walker faces Willson Contreras with two outs and Eric Sogard on second. Uh-oh, I thought. Well, anyway.
-
From last night, details on J.D. Davis’ game-turning error, Taijuan Walker losing control and Luis Rojas getting ejected for the first time: https://t.co/O5QiAqOnsvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As part of baseball season opening up, @mccannon33 and @JessMcCann33 made a donation of gift cards to all the families in the NICU at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center. The McCann family has a personal connection with the NICU and donates multiple times annually.Official Team Account
-
RT @Metsmerized: Report: Drew Smith Could Be Nearing Return From IL https://t.co/ghcIXu2Xs7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Game Preview: (4/21/21) @ Chicago Cubs (7-9) via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #MetsTwitter #LGM #MLB https://t.co/TzOjrsxbcKBlogger / Podcaster
-
I dont think I'm going to experience a sweet 16 birth.The Round of 32: Doc Gooden Region (6) @ernestdove vs. (3) @Jacob_ResnickBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Report: Drew Smith Could Be Nearing Return From IL https://t.co/ft7sXvsIgi #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
