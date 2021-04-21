Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Luis Rojas on his first career ejection, Craig Kimbrel’s hat

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 54m

Mets manager Luis Rojas joined Carton & Roberts on Wednesday, and got Luis to dish on his first career ejection, and what they may have seen on Craig Kimbrel’s hat.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 4/21/21

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m

David Peterson takes the mound for the Mets as they look to even the series against the Cubs.

Newsday
Mets' J.D. Davis gets vote of confidence from Luis Rojas after two throwing errors | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 13m

CHICAGO — Luis Rojas offered J.D. Davis a vote of confidence Wednesday, keeping him at third base a day after he made two throwing errors, one of which was a turning point in the Mets’ loss to the Cub

WFAN
Luis Rojas gives updates on deGrom, Nimmo, JD Davis' defense

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 35m

Mets manager Luis Rojas joined Carton & Roberts for his weekly appearance on Tuesday, and had some updates on Brandon Nimmo’s stiff hip, JD Davis’ defense, and why Jacob deGrom was pushed back to Friday.

Film Room
Mets in first despite schedule | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 44m

The Mets are in first place despite a chaotic schedule, Marcus Stroman is off to a hot start and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

SNY Mets

Hitting coach Chili Davis addresses the Mets early-season hitting struggles | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets hitting coach Chili Davis isn’t worried about the Mets slow start at the plate this season, saying once the guys finally get into a rhythm they’ll ‘roll...

Metstradamus
4/21/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The New York Mets (7-5) got off to a bad start at Wrigley Field last night, dropping the opener of their series to the Chicago Cubs (7-9) by a score of 3-1. The offense was the problem for the Mets…

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 7:40 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 • 7:40 P.M. (EST)Wrigley Field • Chicago, ILLHP David Peterson (1-1, 6.30)  vs. RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 10.32)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe New York Me

Mets Junkies
the Dorky Mets: BABIP and Mets Baseball

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 2h

We also discuss the offensive woes and discuss why we are not concerned.

