New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Domingo German getting another chance to show his stuff for Yankees | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 28m
Domingo German’s second chance will get a second chance when the righthander returns to the rotation on Thursday night as the Yankees open an eight-game road trip in Cleveland. German, who returned to
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Open thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 4/21/21
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
David Peterson takes the mound for the Mets as they look to even the series against the Cubs.
Mets' J.D. Davis gets vote of confidence from Luis Rojas after two throwing errors | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 13m
CHICAGO — Luis Rojas offered J.D. Davis a vote of confidence Wednesday, keeping him at third base a day after he made two throwing errors, one of which was a turning point in the Mets’ loss to the Cub
Luis Rojas gives updates on deGrom, Nimmo, JD Davis' defense
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 35m
Mets manager Luis Rojas joined Carton & Roberts for his weekly appearance on Tuesday, and had some updates on Brandon Nimmo’s stiff hip, JD Davis’ defense, and why Jacob deGrom was pushed back to Friday.
Mets in first despite schedule | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
The Mets are in first place despite a chaotic schedule, Marcus Stroman is off to a hot start and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
Hitting coach Chili Davis addresses the Mets early-season hitting struggles | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets hitting coach Chili Davis isn’t worried about the Mets slow start at the plate this season, saying once the guys finally get into a rhythm they’ll ‘roll...
4/21/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The New York Mets (7-5) got off to a bad start at Wrigley Field last night, dropping the opener of their series to the Chicago Cubs (7-9) by a score of 3-1. The offense was the problem for the Mets…
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 7:40 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 • 7:40 P.M. (EST)Wrigley Field • Chicago, ILLHP David Peterson (1-1, 6.30) vs. RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 10.32)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe New York Me
the Dorky Mets: BABIP and Mets Baseball
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 2h
We also discuss the offensive woes and discuss why we are not concerned.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Beanies or hoodies? 🥶Official Team Account
-
Come chat with us as the Mets look to get the offense going tonight in Chicago as David Peterson takes the mound. https://t.co/HOT4e7e2T2Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets at #Cubs, (D.Peterson vs Z.Davies) 7:40 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/St92OIJDOn #getreadyMisc
-
Rojas on starting J.D. Davis, who had two errors yesterday: “We want to keep J.D. there, he’s swinging a good bat. He played real good defense in camp. I know he had a tough day defensively, but you only get better after days like that because you want to come in and work.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets notebook... * Rojas on keeping J.D. Davis at third today * Why Nimmo is out * A member of the Mets might run for president * deGrom rest, Gsellman, rotation More: https://t.co/GmyUmP0oHrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Alden_Gonzalez: A random list of home run totals in 2021 ... Shohei Ohtani: 5 Mike Trout: 6 The Mets: 7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets