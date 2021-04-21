Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Francisco Lindor hits his first home run as a New York Met | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

See Francisco Lindor hit his first home run as a member of the New York Mets.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the latest from SNY here: ...

Daily News
Mets hitting coach Chili Davis not worried about Francisco Lindor - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

When asked who in the lineup looks most unlike himself at the plate, one player stood out to Mets hitting coach Chili Davis.

New York Post
Mets coach Chili Davis hasn’t forgotten about Cubs firing: ‘No trust’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8m

CHICAGO — Chili Davis’ return to Wrigley Field this week may have left him reminiscing about the bad old days. Now in his third season as Mets hitting coach, Davis held the same job title with

MLB: Mets.com
Mets enjoy rare luxury of batting practice

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12m

For the first time in eight days, the Mets were able to take batting practice Wednesday on an actual baseball field. That may seem like a simple task for a Major League team, but it’s been a rare luxury this season for the Mets, who have already had...

Mets 360

Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Davies (4/21/21)

by: Other Mets 360 24m

Film Room
Lindor's first homer as a Met | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Lindor's first homer as a Met

Newsday
Mets hitting coach Chili Davis says team still finding its rhythm | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 32m

CHICAGO — The first-place Mets have stunk at scoring so far this season, and hitting coach Chili Davis has a few ideas why. "I’m probably going to make a lot of excuses here," Davis said Wednesday, pr

Mets Junkies
Mets Preview and Predictions: Mets vs Cubs 4/21/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 37m

New York Mets @ Chicago Cubs 7:40 PM EST Wrigley Field Chicago, IL David Peterson (NYM) vs Zach Davies (CHC) Lineups New York Mets Jeff McNeil 2B Francisco Lindor SS Pete Alonso 1B Dom Smith LF JD Davis 3B Michael Conforto RF Kevin Pillar CF James...

