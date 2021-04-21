Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Chili Davis: Francisco Lindor will be ‘great hitter’ again

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s slow start has left Mets officials searching for answers. True, the Mets were only 12 games into the season as they arrived at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, but for

Film Room
Pete Alonso's 429-foot home run | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4s

Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected home run distance on Pete Alonso's majestic 429-foot home run at Wrigley Field

WFAN
WATCH: Pete Alonso hits a home run out of Wrigley Field

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 10m

Pete Alonso crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Mets-Cubs game, one that cleared the left field bleachers and left Wrigley Field.

Daily News
J.D. Davis stays in Mets' lineup despite defensive miscues - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 47m

J.D. Davis got the start at third base on Wednesday over hot-hitting bench players Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar, despite his two defensive errors just 24 hours prior.

MLB: Cubs
Video Story: Mets, Cubs tangle at Wrigley

by: N/A MLB: Cubs 59m

Mets @ Cubs Apr. 21, 2021

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor hits his first home run as a New York Met | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

See Francisco Lindor hit his first home run as a member of the New York Mets.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the latest from SNY here: ...

Mets 360

Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Davies (4/21/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Mets Junkies
Mets Preview and Predictions: Mets vs Cubs 4/21/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 2h

New York Mets @ Chicago Cubs 7:40 PM EST Wrigley Field Chicago, IL David Peterson (NYM) vs Zach Davies (CHC) Lineups New York Mets Jeff McNeil 2B Francisco Lindor SS Pete Alonso 1B Dom Smith LF JD Davis 3B Michael Conforto RF Kevin Pillar CF James...

