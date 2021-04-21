New York Mets
Video Story: Mets, Cubs tangle at Wrigley
Mets @ Cubs Apr. 21, 2021
Pete Alonso's 429-foot home run | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected home run distance on Pete Alonso's majestic 429-foot home run at Wrigley Field
WATCH: Pete Alonso hits a home run out of Wrigley Field
Pete Alonso crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Mets-Cubs game, one that cleared the left field bleachers and left Wrigley Field.
J.D. Davis stays in Mets' lineup despite defensive miscues - New York Daily News
J.D. Davis got the start at third base on Wednesday over hot-hitting bench players Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar, despite his two defensive errors just 24 hours prior.
Chili Davis: Francisco Lindor will be ‘great hitter’ again
CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s slow start has left Mets officials searching for answers. True, the Mets were only 12 games into the season as they arrived at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, but for
Francisco Lindor hits his first home run as a New York Met | New York Mets | SNY
See Francisco Lindor hit his first home run as a member of the New York Mets.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to get the latest from SNY here: ...
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Zach Davies (4/21/21)
Mets Preview and Predictions: Mets vs Cubs 4/21/21
New York Mets @ Chicago Cubs 7:40 PM EST Wrigley Field Chicago, IL David Peterson (NYM) vs Zach Davies (CHC) Lineups New York Mets Jeff McNeil 2B Francisco Lindor SS Pete Alonso 1B Dom Smith LF JD Davis 3B Michael Conforto RF Kevin Pillar CF James...
RT @vasdrimalitis: The thing about burning your entire bullpen in this game is that Joey Lucchesi is pitching tomorrow, which is suboptimal.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets have allowed 14 unearned runs in 13 games so far this season -- or six fewer than the 1999 team allowed in 163.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Time for Gary and Ron to breakout the baseball cards.Blogger / Podcaster
Another error and some other things in the bottom of the fifth. 10-4 Cubs, good buddy.TV / Radio Network
