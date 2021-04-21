Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Pete Alonso's 429-foot home run | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected home run distance on Pete Alonso's majestic 429-foot home run at Wrigley Field

Film Room
Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 49m

Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice

Newsday
Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yanks with 4 hits, win 4-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 55m

(AP) -- Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat punchless New York Yankees 4-1 Wednesday night. Corey K

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a rare Pete Alonso HR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Tonight Pete hit his count 'em, not first, not second, but THIRD home run of the season and Gary Cohen had the call...

WFAN
WATCH: Pete Alonso hits a home run out of Wrigley Field

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Pete Alonso crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Mets-Cubs game, one that cleared the left field bleachers and left Wrigley Field.

Daily News
J.D. Davis stays in Mets' lineup despite defensive miscues - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

J.D. Davis got the start at third base on Wednesday over hot-hitting bench players Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar, despite his two defensive errors just 24 hours prior.

MLB: Cubs
Video Story: Mets, Cubs tangle at Wrigley

by: N/A MLB: Cubs 2h

Mets @ Cubs Apr. 21, 2021

New York Post
Chili Davis: Francisco Lindor will be ‘great hitter’ again

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s slow start has left Mets officials searching for answers. True, the Mets were only 12 games into the season as they arrived at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, but for

