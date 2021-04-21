New York Mets
Yankees' offense stays cold, manages just five hits in loss to Atlanta | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 57m
Corey Kluber threw four shutout innings on Wednesday night before tiring and getting charged with two runs in the fifth. All in all, not a bad rebound outing after a pair of subpar starts for Kluber.
Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 55m
Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice
Final Score: Cubs 16, Mets 4—Defense matters
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48s
That was bad.
Ugly Middle Innings For The Mets Lead to 16-4 Blowout Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
Here is a list of facts that show you the theme of the New York Mets ugly 14-4 loss: They had the same amount of runs as errors The Chicago Cubs scored 14 runs in three innings Luis Guillorme pitched an inning https://twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/status/
Rico Brogna: Former 1990's Italian / American Mets Player (1994-1996)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3m
Rico Joseph Brogna was born on April 18, 1970 in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. The Italian / American Brogna grew up in Watertown, Connec...
Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yanks with 4 hits, win 4-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat punchless New York Yankees 4-1 Wednesday night. Corey K
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a rare Pete Alonso HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Tonight Pete hit his count 'em, not first, not second, but THIRD home run of the season and Gary Cohen had the call...
Pete Alonso's 429-foot home run | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected home run distance on Pete Alonso's majestic 429-foot home run at Wrigley Field
WATCH: Pete Alonso hits a home run out of Wrigley Field
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Pete Alonso crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Mets-Cubs game, one that cleared the left field bleachers and left Wrigley Field.
Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was a brutal reality check for the Mets. The performance – the mess – they displayed against the Cubs was not the showing of a playoff-caliber team. @deeshathosar https://t.co/Pwpn79CWXXNewspaper / Magazine
-
Francisco Lindor: “We’re going to lose at least 50 games. If we win 112 games, that’s impressive.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Lindor: "We're going to lose at least 50 games this season ... if we win 112 that's impressive."Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs, including a miserable defensive effort https://t.co/8ZuYUem2zTTV / Radio Network
Francisco Lindor: "We’re going to lose at least 50 games."Beat Writer / Columnist
"I got that one swing" Francisco Lindor talks about his night at the plate tonight, including his first Mets homerTV / Radio Network
