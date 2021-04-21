New York Mets
Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice
Ugly Middle Innings For The Mets Lead to 16-4 Blowout Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 16s
Here is a list of facts that show you the theme of the New York Mets ugly 14-4 loss: They had the same amount of runs as errors The Chicago Cubs scored 14 runs in three innings Luis Guillorme pitched an inning https://twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/status/
Rico Brogna: Former 1990's Italian / American Mets Player (1994-1996)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 39s
Rico Joseph Brogna was born on April 18, 1970 in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. The Italian / American Brogna grew up in Watertown, Connec...
Anderson, Braves slip by slumping Yanks with 4 hits, win 4-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 58m
(AP) -- Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves scraped by with just four hits to beat punchless New York Yankees 4-1 Wednesday night. Corey K
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a rare Pete Alonso HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Tonight Pete hit his count 'em, not first, not second, but THIRD home run of the season and Gary Cohen had the call...
Pete Alonso's 429-foot home run | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected home run distance on Pete Alonso's majestic 429-foot home run at Wrigley Field
WATCH: Pete Alonso hits a home run out of Wrigley Field
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Pete Alonso crushed a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Mets-Cubs game, one that cleared the left field bleachers and left Wrigley Field.
J.D. Davis stays in Mets' lineup despite defensive miscues - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
J.D. Davis got the start at third base on Wednesday over hot-hitting bench players Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar, despite his two defensive errors just 24 hours prior.
-
Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was a brutal reality check for the Mets. The performance – the mess – they displayed against the Cubs was not the showing of a playoff-caliber team.
-
Francisco Lindor: "We're going to lose at least 50 games. If we win 112 games, that's impressive."
-
Lindor: "We're going to lose at least 50 games this season ... if we win 112 that's impressive."
-
Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs, including a miserable defensive effort
-
Francisco Lindor: "We're going to lose at least 50 games."
-
"I got that one swing" Francisco Lindor talks about his night at the plate tonight, including his first Mets homer
