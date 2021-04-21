Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Cubs Get Boost From Mets Errors In Romp

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 20m

The Mets committed three errors to match their highest total in an inning since April 16, 2019, at Philadelphia.

Not Much Goes Right In Mets’ 16-4 Loss To Cubs

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 48m

The Mets (7-6) were blown out, 16-4, by the Cubs (8-9) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday evening. The night was an all-around disaster, as the pitching allowed Chicago to bat around the order in two s

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 4/22/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 55m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League...

Cubs' Javier Báez hits grand slam, bats left-handed in blowout victory vs. Mets - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

Báez hasn't had his best season to date, but he's among the game's most entertaining players for a reason

Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice

Báez reaches on interference | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

Javier Báez reaches on catcher interference after the original call is overturned following a review in the bottom of the 5th inning

Give Me Two Scoops Of Slop With A Side Of Kick In The Jewels

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 51m

It was all going so well. Francisco Lindor had hit his first home run as a Met, David Peterson had a no-hitter going in the fourth, and this was shaping up to be a strong bounce back from Tuesday night’s loss. Little did we know … Let’s start in the...

Báez hits slam, Cubs get boost from Mets errors in 16-4 romp

by: AP USA Today 1h

Javier Báez hit a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of a season-high four errors by the New York Mets in...

