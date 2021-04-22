Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor busts out of slump with homer, 3-hit game

by: Mike Puma New York Post 58m

CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s bat was conspicuous in its presence on a night just about everything else cratered for the Mets. The firsts in a Mets uniform for the All-Star shortstop included a

Sportsnaut
Javier Baez’s grand slam highlights the Chicago Cubs’ rout of Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

Javier Baez smacked a grand slam and the host Chicago Cubs capitalized on four New York Mets errors Wednesday en route to a 16-4 victory.

Mack's Mets
John From Albany - Sing It Again: The answer is Edgardo Alfonzo

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  After a game like Wednesday's, I gotta bring this back...And pay homage to the best Mets Manager, minors or majors, that I have ever seen ...

CBS New York
Cubs Get Boost From Mets Errors In Romp

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 3h

The Mets committed three errors to match their highest total in an inning since April 16, 2019, at Philadelphia.

Mets Merized
Not Much Goes Right In Mets’ 16-4 Loss To Cubs

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 4h

The Mets (7-6) were blown out, 16-4, by the Cubs (8-9) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday evening. The night was an all-around disaster, as the pitching allowed Chicago to bat around the order in two s

CBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Báez hits grand slam, bats left-handed in blowout victory vs. Mets - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 4h

Báez hasn't had his best season to date, but he's among the game's most entertaining players for a reason

Film Room
Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice

Film Room
Báez reaches on interference | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Javier Báez reaches on catcher interference after the original call is overturned following a review in the bottom of the 5th inning

