Mets Games Played On This Date: April 22
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 27m
Tom Seaver’s 19 K masterpiece highlights the games the Mets played on April 21 st which also includes one of the few Mets ties. 10 ...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor busts out of slump with homer, 3-hit game
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s bat was conspicuous in its presence on a night just about everything else cratered for the Mets. The firsts in a Mets uniform for the All-Star shortstop included a
Javier Baez’s grand slam highlights the Chicago Cubs’ rout of Mets
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4h
Javier Baez smacked a grand slam and the host Chicago Cubs capitalized on four New York Mets errors Wednesday en route to a 16-4 victory.
Cubs Get Boost From Mets Errors In Romp
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
The Mets committed three errors to match their highest total in an inning since April 16, 2019, at Philadelphia.
Not Much Goes Right In Mets’ 16-4 Loss To Cubs
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 5h
The Mets (7-6) were blown out, 16-4, by the Cubs (8-9) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday evening. The night was an all-around disaster, as the pitching allowed Chicago to bat around the order in two s
Cubs' Javier Báez hits grand slam, bats left-handed in blowout victory vs. Mets - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 6h
Báez hasn't had his best season to date, but he's among the game's most entertaining players for a reason
Chili Davis on batting practice | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
Chili Davis discusses the Mets finally getting the opportunity to take batting practice
Báez reaches on interference | 04/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Javier Báez reaches on catcher interference after the original call is overturned following a review in the bottom of the 5th inning
