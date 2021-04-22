Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Nationals’ Max Scherzer could be potential trade target for Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 29m

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer is a seven-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner.

nj.com
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, tops latest prospects rankings - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 46m

Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/22/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 49m

  Good Morning.   Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links ,   This Day in Mets History  and  Comments .   Mets Lin...

Rising Apple

Mets Rotation: Start number two will tell us more about Joey Lucchesi than his first

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 53m

Joey Lucchesi wasn’t set up for success in his first start with the New York Mets. He had just a single relief appearance coming into his debut versus th...

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor busts out of slump with homer, 3-hit game

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

CHICAGO — Francisco Lindor’s bat was conspicuous in its presence on a night just about everything else cratered for the Mets. The firsts in a Mets uniform for the All-Star shortstop included a

Sportsnaut
Javier Baez’s grand slam highlights the Chicago Cubs’ rout of Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 6h

Javier Baez smacked a grand slam and the host Chicago Cubs capitalized on four New York Mets errors Wednesday en route to a 16-4 victory.

CBS New York
Cubs Get Boost From Mets Errors In Romp

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 6h

The Mets committed three errors to match their highest total in an inning since April 16, 2019, at Philadelphia.

Mets Merized
Not Much Goes Right In Mets’ 16-4 Loss To Cubs

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 7h

The Mets (7-6) were blown out, 16-4, by the Cubs (8-9) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday evening. The night was an all-around disaster, as the pitching allowed Chicago to bat around the order in two s

CBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Báez hits grand slam, bats left-handed in blowout victory vs. Mets - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 7h

Báez hasn't had his best season to date, but he's among the game's most entertaining players for a reason

