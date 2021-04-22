New York Mets
5 reasons why the Mets are clearly better than the Yankees - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Mets are the best baseball team in New York, and it’s not hard to see why as the Yankees stumble out of the gate.
Francisco Lindor trying to find silver lining during Mets slow start | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 25m
Francisco Lindor can add an innate ability to find the silver lining within a troubling situation to a lengthy resume that includes his standing as one of the
Metstradamus - Give Me Two Scoops Of Slop With A Side Of Kick In The Jewels
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 31m
By metstradamus | April 21, 2021 11:48 pm It was all going so well. Francisco Lindor had hit his first home run as a Met, David Peters...
Mets Gotta Move On from Night at the Circus
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 37m
Oof. That was uuuuuugly.
Lindor on Mets’ series in Chicago: ‘Learn from it, flush it’
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
Francisco Lindor hit his first homer as a Met Wednesday, but it came in a tough series on both sides of the ball - one he says the Mets have to learn from and then ‘flush it.’
Lindor Powers First Home Run as a Met
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 46m
4/21/21: Francisco Lindor homered in the top of the first inning off of Zach Davies for his first home run as a New York Met.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...
As Bob Murphy Might’ve Called It
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 58m
After conferring with Dreckman, Luis walks slowly, past the mound, past the infield and into the outfield. Sure enough, Luis has arrived and is speaking calmly with Dom Smith.
Peterson and Mets Defense Endure Forgettable Fourth
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 1h
David Peterson made his third start of the season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.Due to last Thursday's rainout in New York and Monday's off-day, Peterson was pit
