As Bob Murphy Might’ve Called It

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 59m

After conferring with Dreckman, Luis walks slowly, past the mound, past the infield and into the outfield. Sure enough, Luis has arrived and is speaking calmly with Dom Smith.

Metro News
Francisco Lindor trying to find silver lining during Mets slow start | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 25m

Francisco Lindor can add an innate ability to find the silver lining within a troubling situation to a lengthy resume that includes his standing as one of the

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - Give Me Two Scoops Of Slop With A Side Of Kick In The Jewels

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 31m

  By  metstradamus  |  April 21, 2021 11:48 pm It was all going so well. Francisco Lindor had hit his first home run as a Met, David Peters...

The Apple

Mets Gotta Move On from Night at the Circus

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 37m

Oof. That was uuuuuugly.

WFAN
Lindor on Mets’ series in Chicago: ‘Learn from it, flush it’

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 44m

Francisco Lindor hit his first homer as a Met Wednesday, but it came in a tough series on both sides of the ball - one he says the Mets have to learn from and then ‘flush it.’

Lindor Powers First Home Run as a Met

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 47m

4/21/21: Francisco Lindor homered in the top of the first inning off of Zach Davies for his first home run as a New York Met.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...

Mets Merized
Peterson and Mets Defense Endure Forgettable Fourth

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 1h

David Peterson made his third start of the season on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.Due to last Thursday's rainout in New York and Monday's off-day, Peterson was pit

nj.com
5 reasons why the Mets are clearly better than the Yankees - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The Mets are the best baseball team in New York, and it’s not hard to see why as the Yankees stumble out of the gate.

