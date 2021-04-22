Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
60837402_thumbnail

Mets: Rotation Options When Syndergaard And Carrasco Return

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

In a matter of weeks now, the Mets will see the return of Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco. What's the plan to accommodate them?

The New York Extra
60838850_thumbnail

Brutal Seven Run Inning Leads To A 16-4 Mets Loss At The Hands Of The Cubs By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 15m

It was a brutal fourth inning for the Mets at Wrigley Field as defensive miscues coupled with a plethora of seeing eye hits that plated 7 runs led to a 16-4 trouncing […]

Empire Sports Media
59629508_thumbnail

Mets Game Preview: (4/22/21) @ Chicago Cubs (8-9)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 18m

The New York Mets look to rebound from their 16-4 loss against the Chicago Cubs and take the final game of the three-game series at Wrigley Field. After making four errors on Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas opts to add defense into the lineup for...

Metstradamus
60838588_thumbnail

4/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 26m

Wrigley Field hasn’t been a very friendly place for the New York Mets (7-6) over the years and 2021 has been no exception. The Mets’ defense has let them down against the Chicago Cubs (…

SNY Mets

The Mets bats are a bit cold, and so is third base | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop a new Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the Mets keep dropping inconsistent early signs in the early games o...

Mets Merized
60484509_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Cubs, 7:40 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 43m

Thursday, April 22, 2021 • 7:40 P.M. (EST)Wrigley Field • Chicago, ILLHP Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Trevor Williams (2-1, 5.02)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLast night was r

USA Today
60838141_thumbnail

Minus Soto, Strasburg, Nats start to win before facing Mets

by: AP USA Today 45m

Things have hardly gone to plan for the Washington Nationals in 2021

The Score
60837752_thumbnail

Mets' Alonso 'all-in' to defend Home Run Derby title

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 58m

The 2021 Home Run Derby participants have yet to be decided, but the defending champ is interested."I'm all-in. I'm ready," New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "If I get invited, I'd love to do it. I'd...

Mets Junkies

Mets Recall Sean Reid-Foley, Optioned Hildenberger

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

After yesterday’s debacle the Mets have send down Trevor Hildenberger to get a fresh arm in Sean Reid-Foley. SRF has a career 4.40 ERA over 71.2 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays. The rightly was part of the Steven Matz trade when the Mets acquired...

